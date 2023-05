Beijing: India is as naive as it was in 1962 if it thinks China will not respond to its "provocations" in Doklam, a Chinese daily said on Tuesday.

The state-run Global Times also said the outcome of a possible military conflict, which was "unavoidable" if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps "ignoring" China's warnings, was "fixed".

The editorial in the state-run daily came after a news report said Indian government officials believe that China will not risk war with India.