Modi Must Construct Ram Temple At Ayodhya: Puri Sankaracharaya

Puri: Puri Gobardhan peeth Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati today said Prime minister Narendra Modi should construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing the congregation of sadhus, mahantas and followers of Hindu faith at the 12th annual Samudra Aarati ritual here on the Monday, the Puri sankaracharaya said Mr Modi should built Ram temple at Ayodhya and establish his Hundutva.

The seer further said keeping Sri Rama idols under a tent is considered a black mark for Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Everything could be solved through sadvabana and amicable interaction.

"Bharat is Hindu populated country but there is a conspiracy to put Hindus in minority category", the Sankaracharya remarked.

He was critical of frequent disturbances in the sri Jagannath temple.

Recently Lord Jagannath was to go on fasting for twelve hours and this has shocked devotees which is a bad omen for state government ,he said. If the government is unable to maintain the temple affairs it should keep distance from it. The government should pay respect to the ancient traditions being practised in the sri Jgannath temple and should not interfere in it,the Sankaracharya said. Puri king Divyasingh dev, Swamy Pajnananda, HK Satpathy the VC of kiss university, mahantas of various mutts were present during the Aarati ceremony. UNI