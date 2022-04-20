Modi modern-day avatar of Aurangazeb: Cong's Sanjay Nirupam

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, while terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'modern-day Aurangzeb,' on Wednesday alleged that a 'jiziya tax' had been imposed on the ancient Shree Kashi Vishwanath temple and hundreds of temples were razed in the garb of corridor construction.

Addressing his first electoral campaign in support of Congress candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat Ajay Rai in the Chowk area, Mr Nirupam on Tuesday told reporters, "Mr Narendra Modi is actually the modern-day 'avtaar' of Aurangzeb, because on his directions, hundreds of temples were razed in the garb of Banaras corridor and a charge of Rs 550 was put for paying obeisance to Baba Vishwanath. All these things are proof that what work Aurangzeb was not able to do, Mr Modi is doing it."

The former MP said that long back, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, by doing 'goondagardi,' (hooliganism) in the streets of Kashi, audaciously tried to demolish the temples of Kashi and at that time, the residents of Kashi saved their temples. He implemented 'jiziya tax' and perpetrated torture on the Hindus and then too, the Hindus opposed it.

Mr Nirupam alleged, "Today it is being seen, Mr Narendra Modi, who talks about--'Jo Hindu ki baat karega, wo Hindustan par raaj karega,' (Whoever will talk about Hindus will rule Hindustan) is razing our temples and imposing 'Jiziya tax' for paying obeisance to Baba Vishwanath temple. I condemn such Aurangzeb," he said.

The Congress leader said that Mr Modi's 'arrogance' could be seen clearly everywhere. This is the reason why, for electoral benefits, he is dishonouring martyrs by making objectionable remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was martyred while serving the nation.

Mr Nirupam said that it seemed that for political gains, Mr Modi was crossing the 'lakshman rekha' of all areas--religious, social and political. This is the correct time for the people of Varanasi to give him back an answer, he added, saying that he had faith that the people, perturbed with 'dictatorship-like-attitude' will remove Mr Modi from power.

He further appealed to the people of Varanasi to make the Congress candidate victorious with a decisive mandate.