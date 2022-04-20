Modi Meets Yogi, Newly-Elected UP Mayors

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the 14 recently-elected mayors from the state.

Modi said that "people's participation" has an important role in the "transformation of cities" in Uttar Pradesh, as he congratulated the mayors at his residence here.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the state for their support to the party in the local body election, he said both Central and state governments are determined to raise the people's standard of living and extend facilities to the last man. Modi urged the party workers to always remain committed to fulfilling the expectations of people.

The meeting was also attended by state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Later, Adityanath also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Modi from his Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, for the cyclone Ockhi-affected people in Lakshadweep and other states. Of the 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls late in November, BJP candidates won the mayoral seats in 14, including in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur and Allahabad.