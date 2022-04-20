Modi Meets Boris Johnson On The Sidelines Of COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, who met on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on Monday reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities.Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climateAchange mitigation and adaptation.He reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).The two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities, particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence, and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations.Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery. The Prime Minister reiterated his desire to welcome Johnson to India soon, the release added. —IANS