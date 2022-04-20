Modi Magic, Caste Wave Wipe Out Opposition From 31 Districts In UP

Lucknow: Narendra Modi magic and the caste wave wiped out the entire Opposition from 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, when BJP and its allies got 325 seats in the 403-member Assembly. While BJP alone got 312 seats, its partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) garnered nine seats, while another Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party got four seats. But the prominent thing in this elections was that BJP has totally wiped out the Opposition from 31 districts of the total 75, including the seven districts of Bundelkhand. Besides in most of the remaining districts, the Opposition could manage to win a single seat to save their honour. In Bundelkhand region, BJP captured all the 19 seats of seven districts even as in 2012 elections they just won three seats. All six seats of the politically-sensitive Faizabad district, where the Ram temple of Ayodhya exist, also witnessed a clean sweep by the BJP. Of these 31 districts where the opposition were totally routed out, BJP and its partner Apna Dal won 148 seats at one go with highest one was all the nine seats in Agra and Bareilly districts, all eight of Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi districts and all seven seats of Gonda and Aligarh districts. The saffron party also took all the seats of the communally senstive Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts too. The other districts where opposition district not get any seats are Pilibhit (all four seats), Farrukhabad (4), Auraiya (3), Kanpur Dehat (4), Jalaun (3), Jhansi (4), Lalitpur (2), Hamirpur (4), Banda (4), Chitrakoot (2), Fatehpur (4 including one AD), Kaushambi (3), Faizabad (6), Sidharthnagar (5 including one AD), Basti (5), Sant kabir Nagar (3), Mirzapur (5), Sonebhadra (4), Muzaffarnagar (6) , Ghaziabad (5), Gautam Buddha Nagar (3), Etah (4), Kasganj (3) and Bullandshahr (6). But the opposition particularly Samajwadi Party also tried its best to perform well even in this BJP wave. Their best performance was in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav where they won five seats out of the total 10 while in Mainpuri Lok sabha seat represented by his grand nephew Tej Pratap, the SP won four of the five seats. In Sambhal district, SP won two of the three seats, in Rampur and Moradabad districts they won 3 of the five seats. But most of the candidates won in these districts were Muslims. Congress also did not perform well in the Nehru -Gandhi bastion of Rae Bareli and Amethi. In five seats of Rae Bareli, Congress candidates won in two seats and in five seats of Amethi, they won just a single. UNI



