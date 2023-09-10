Modi, Macron vow to strengthen India-France defence ties

New Delhi: On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which time they made a joint commitment to bolster defence connections between the two nations by working together on the design, development, and manufacture of cutting-edge defence technologies and systems.

On the margins of the G20 Summit, Modi and Macron met for bilateral talks.

To this end, "both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen the defence cooperation through partnership in design, development, testing, and manufacture of advanced defence technologies and platforms," and "expand production in India, including for third countries in the Indo-Pacific," according to a joint statement.—Inputs from Agencies