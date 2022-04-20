Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Of Projects Worth Rs 80,000 Crore On January 20

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation of industrial projects in Uttar Pradesh totalling up to Rs 80,000 crore at a groundbreaking ceremony here on January 20. These projects, mostly related to IT and electronics sector, are part of the Rs 4.68 lakh crore worth Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the Yogi Adityanath government with public and private sector companies during the UP Investors' Summit held here in February last year.

"We are planning to lay the foundation stones of projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore this month. We are confident that projects worth Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore would be launched at the groundbreaking ceremony," UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana told PTI. The state government is, however, awaiting official confirmation from the PMO about the prime minister's visit next Sunday, an official said. The first groundbreaking ceremony, held in July last year, was attended by the prime minister who laid the foundation stones of 80 projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. The Adityanath government is also pushing its other mega infrastructure projects, including the Bundelkhand Defence Corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and Jewar International Airport. While, the defence corridor is expected to attract an investment of almost Rs 50,000 crore, the 289-km Bundelkhand Expressway is estimated to garner investments worth Rs 10,000 crore.