Modi lauds Yogi for making UP ''Aatmanirbhar'', launches employment scheme

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the ''Aatmanirbhar Rojgar Abhiyan'' that will provide employment to 1.25 crore workers in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, who launched the scheme through video conferencing, lauded the role played by Uttar Pradesh in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and making the state ''Aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant).

He appreciated the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for showing high level of preparedness during the pandemic.

"UP has a population of 24 crore and could have multiplied the Corona crisis, but Yogi Adityanath, with his untiring efforts, managed to restrict the spread of the virus. The population of UP is equal to the combined population of four European countries, the UK, France, Italy and Spain. These four countries have reported 1.3 lakh deaths, while UP, with a similar population, has recorded only 600 deaths, which speaks volumes for the efforts of the state government," the Prime Minister said.

He said that UP has shown the power of labour by combining various welfare schemes and ensuring employment for the people, particularly the migrant works.

"This is what I mean by a double-engine government. Yogi Adityanath has given a massive push, in qualitative and quantitative terms, to the schemes of the Centre and the state by clubbing them and relating them to employment and development," he said.

Talking about the Covid-19 crisis, the Prime Minister said that the entire global population had been affected by it.

"We do not know when we will get rid of this virus. The only medicine is to maintain ''do gaz ki doori'' (physical distancing) and wearing a mask till a vaccine is prepared to kill the virus," he said.

The Prime Minister, through video conferencing, spoke to Vinita Pal of Gonda, Tilak Ram of Bahraich, Qurban Ali of Siddhartha Nagar, Narendra Kumar of Gorakhpur, Ram Chandra of Sant Kabir Nagar and Deepu of Jalaun, and asked them how they had re-established their business amind the Corona crisis.

He appreciated their efforts to turn the crisis into an opportunity by availing the benefits of the various government schemes.

The Prime Minister asked Tilakaram that "you have got a house, but what will you give me?" In response, he said, "We pray that you remain the Prime Minister all your life." Modi then told him, "You will do one thing for me. You will educate your children properly and keep me informed about it."

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for his guidance and support during the Corona crisis. He listed the works done by his government during the crisis, especially with regard to migrant workers.

The ''Aatmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan'' is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

It is in addition to the Centre''s schemes being run under the ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' mission to stimulate various sectors.

