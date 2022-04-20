Modi Lauds Yogi's Initiatives In Healthcare

Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his commendable works in healthcare.

On a discussion of brain fever outbreak in some districts, during a programme held in the Mathura district of UP, the PM said Mr Adityanath had raised the issue of the ailment causing deaths in children, during every session of the Parliament since the past many years. Thousands of children were died of this illness in the past. Mr Modi said that the UP CM had been struggling to solve the problem of brain fever since the past 30-40 years which spreads due to unhygienic surroundings which has now been controlled.

Earlier, Mr Yogi said that in the current year, the number of children affected by this illness were much less as compared to the past years and 22 of them succumbed this time. Alongside, Mr Adityanath also presented the figures of the decrease in the disease since the past three-four years. UNI