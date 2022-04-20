Modi Jeers At (West) Bengal's 'Bhaaipo Window'

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Maanaaneea" Pradhan Mantri Narendra Damodar Modi without mincing words in Bengal in front of mammoth masses pointedly jeered at (West) Bengal's Bhaaipo Window while the whole country has "Single Window" meaning/signifying 'Bhaaipo (nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, MP)' is compulsorily is to be thoroughly greased with hard cash etc and only then, a projdject of any dimension is cleared in West Bengal. In a sharp contrast to this, in the rest of the country, government's 'single window' system works for all project --- howsoever big, small, medium they be ---cleareance. A Bhaaipo is not there to clear projects taking gallons of grease, get what is meant by that.

How has this come out? Well, almost all corporate bosses including Mukesh Ambani who conjoined Mamata Banerjee's invest-in-West Bengal but soon walked away is because they were compelled to give huge cut money to Abhishek Banerjee before starting anything in the "uncertain West Bengal".

Soon, they backed out never to turn back again to (West) Bengal.

This news spread...Pradhan Mantri obviously did not speak out of sheer imagination or with slandering motive or disparaging motive...How true is Modi indeed!

What defence by Mamata Banerjee, of course, silence is golden for Abhishek Banerjee.



