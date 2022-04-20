Modi Is Not Invincible: Sonia

Rae Bareli: Exuding confidence of the Congress defeating the Narendra Modi led BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said Mr Modi was not invincible.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Ms Gandhi, when asked if Mr Modi was invincible, said,'' Not at all... Don't forget 2004, Vajpayee ji was invincible but we won": "People of the country are fed up with BJP and Narendra Modi and they have made up their mind to replace him," she said. Ms Gandhi was accompanied by her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and her daughter and AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Endorsing Ms Gandhi's view, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said,'Mr Narendra Modi is no longer invincible. There have been many people in Indian history who had arrogance to believe that they're invincible and bigger than the people of India. Nothing is bigger than the people of India. Narendra Modi for the last 5 yrs has done nothing for the people of India.His invincibility will be in full view after election results.'' Attacking Mr Modi on the Rafale issue, the Congress president again challenged him for a debate on corruption. ''The day Narendra Modi has a debate with me on corruption. he will not be able to look into the eyes of people of India,''Rahul said.

He announced that he is ready even to go to the PM's residence at 7 Race Course to debate over the corruption. "Country wants to know about Rafale and why Anil Ambani was given Rs 30,000 crore defence deal, " Rahul said. Mr Gandhi said after SC decision it is clear that the Apex court had also smelled something wrong in the Rafale deal. UNI