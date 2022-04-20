Modi Inaugurates Metro's Blue Line Extension In Noida

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-km long section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line extension from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City Section which connects Noida with the national capital.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida, which is under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and unveiled a statue of Upadhyaya at the campus. During a visit here, Modi laid the foundation stone of two thermal power plants -- one in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh and other at Buxar in Bihar -- through video link.

The 1320 MW Super Thermal Power Project at Khurja in Bulandshahar district will be based on Supercritical Technology with two units of 660 MW-capacity each, equipped with latest emission control technology to protect the environment. It has high efficiency and uses less fuel to generate power, according an official release.

The Khurja plant will transform the power deficit situation of the northern region, particularly Uttar Pradesh and will benefit states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, it said. The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment and overall development of Bulandshahr district and nearby districts of western UP.

The second one is the 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant at Buxar in Bihar. It will also be based on Supercritical Technology with two units of 660 MW each and will augment the power situation in Bihar and the eastern region, the release said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UnionMinister of Culture Mahesh Sharma were present at the event. (ANI)