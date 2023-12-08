Modi inaugurates Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 Launches House of Himalayas Brand, Exceeds Investment Targets with PM Modi's Inauguration.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, on Friday.

The two-day summit aimed to consider the state, Uttarakhand as a major investment destination.

House of Himalayas brand was also launched which aimed to promote local products and increase the income of self-help groups.

Preparations for the summit have been going on for months. It is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad.

The target of the summit was to sign MoUs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but it has already exceeded that limit to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw various roadshows being held by Dhami in India's metro cities as well as London, Birmingham in the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

