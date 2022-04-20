Modi imposed economic emergency in country: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today alleged that the Narendra Modi government has imposed an undeclared economic emergency in the country by scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency. " People of the entire country are facing problem and poor are even experiencing starvation due to the decision of the NDA government ," said Ms Mayawati. Addressing a press conference here she said as the BJP has nothing to tell the people after their two and a half year rule, hence they have done it to divert the attention of the people. "If really Mr Modi was serious in curbing black money and corruption then it should have raided big industrial houses, who are his friends, to bring out the stocked money rather than taking a decision which has affected 125 crore people of the country," she said. Ms Mayawati even alleged ''during the past two and a half years BJP has made all financial arrangements for next 100 years by sending money in foreign countries and benefiting their friends the big industrial houses, hence now they have imposed economic emergency in the country.'' She also compared BJP with the Congress saying both are ''two sides of the same coin.'' She said that people will teach the BJP a lesson in the coming Assembly elections in the country. Ms Mayawati, who would be meeting the party's senior leaders today to discuss the present political situation in the state, also released a booklet and CD of her speech given in Lucknow on October 9 last during the death anniversary of party's founder Kanshi Ram. She informed that these booklets and CDs would be distributed in all 403 Assembly segments in the state. UNI