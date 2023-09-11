Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, reviews wide range of bilateral issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and the visiting Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman held the first leaders’ meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council on Monday.



The agenda included a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, food security, culture and community welfare issues among others, the External Affairs Ministry said.



The Crown Prince is currently on a state-visit to India.

He had arrived on September 9 to attend the G20 Summit and will be departing for Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, both the leaders reviewed the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council -- the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation.



India and Saudi Arabia have historically close and friendly relations with extensive people-to-people contacts.



The trade between both countries reached all time high of $52.75 billion in 2022-23.



India is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner whereas Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trading partner.



Both countries also have a strong partnership in the area of energy.

—IANS