New Delhi: The first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline will be officially opened this Saturday through video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina.

Construction of this pipeline, the first of its kind between India and Bangladesh, is expected to cost over Rs 377 crore.

The amount spent on the Bangladesh side, which amounted to Rs 285 crore, is included in the grand total.—Inputs from Agencies