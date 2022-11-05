Modi has appointed a 'naya rivaj' to re-elect the BJP government in Himachal

Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to establish "naya rivaj" (a new tradition) if the BJP is re-elected as the state's administration as he began his election campaign on Saturday.

He urged them to go door to door in this neighbourhood to deliver "my greetings" to the female voters, who always outnumbered the male voters because elections at this time are so important.

"The people of Himachal are committed to the BJP government's successful comeback. When this nation of soldiers and heroic mothers adopts a position, it only does so by demonstrating it "In his roughly 40-minute speech in this town in Mandi, the district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Modi, who was wearing a Himachali cap, stated.

Party members and supporters welcomed Modi with a raucous welcome when he arrived; some were dressed in traditional attire. As the Prime Minister arrived, many women who were there on the road waved their hands in greeting.

The Prime Minister stated that this particular election in Himachal is unique. This time, each voter will have one vote, which will be cast on November 12 to determine how Himachal will evolve over the next 25 years.

Modi remarked in an effort to forge an emotional connection: "Sundernagar is a place I've been to countless times. I've also hiked inaccessible regions like Kangra, Siraj, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba. How could anyone forget the roads here, with such a stunning BBMB lake of Sundernagar?"

The Prime Minister made fun of the state's main opposition Congress on the day the party unveiled its election platform, saying that the party's time in power had been likened to ruling former kingdoms.

"The Congress has a history of making misleading claims and promises regarding poll results. The nation has seen firsthand how the Congress has lied in the guise of waiving agricultural loans."

While arguing for a two-engine administration that has built new infrastructure for the state at every turn, Modi underlined that while the BJP was in power in Delhi and Himachal, work was progressing quickly.

But as soon as the Congress reconvenes, all progress stops.

Himachal Pradesh's significance in national politics has always been minimised by the Congress because they believed the state to be minor and only send three to four representatives to Parliament. These were the causes of Himachal's failure to achieve the pinnacles of growth.

The Prime Minister stated emphatically that growth in the state was possible because people had elected the BJP to power both at the Center and in the State, amid cries of "Modi-Modi" from the audience, which was primarily made up of women.

"Today, every household has access to gas cylinders thanks to the double-engine government. Everywhere there is electricity, and there are also roads and water sources."

Invoking religion, Modi declared that the BJP has decided to construct the Ram Temple. "Today, in Ayodhya, such a magnificent Ram temple is being constructed."

Modi paid respect to Shyam Saran Negi, 106, who was the nation's first voter when he cast his 34th ballot in the upcoming Assembly elections three days ago and died on Saturday in Kalpa, his hometown. He claimed he learned of Negi's passing while travelling from Delhi.

(Inputs from Agencies)