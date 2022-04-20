Modi Govt Was Instrumental In Developing Amethi: Smriti Irani Fires Fresh Salvo

Amethi: Senior BJP leader and Union textile minister Smriti Irani, has hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his turf with claiming that Amethi seize to be a Congress den now and has claimed that Narendra Modi government was instrumental in the development of the area.

" When Congress has lost all the 5 assembly segments of Amethi parliamentary seat in the 2017 polls in the state then how it can be termed as a Congress garh now. Amethi has now turned into a garh of development rather than of Congress," she said while talking to media persons on her day long visit here on Friday.

Presently BJP has four sitting members out of the five assembly segments of Amethi while SP has one seat.

When asked about the Ram temple matter, the union minister said Prime Minister had clarified the issue and there is no need to comment after PM's statement.

" But Rahul Gandhi should answer on the PM's question that why the Congress lawyers are trying to create hurdle in the early decision on Ayodhya case," she said.

Ms Irani inaugurated a CT scan department at the district hospital in Gauriganj and distributed woolen cloths to poor in Amethi before leaving for New Delhi. She was accorded a rousing welcome at different places at Rae Bareli and Jais before reaching Gauriganj and Amethi. She said the Narendra Modi government has unleashed an era of development in Amethi, which had remained backward during the 70 years rule of the Congress in the country.

The firebrand BJP leader also questioned Rahul Gandhi over the reported statement of the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister about the migrant work force from UP and Bihar.

"Why was Rahul Gandhi silent when Madhya Pradesh CM spoke against UP and Bihar migrants? How will he see eye to eye with people of Amethi today?," he questioned.

The Union minister statement comes after poster war broke out in Amethi on the statement of MP chief minister Kamalnath about the jobs of the youths from UP and Bihar. The posters pasted in different parts of Amethi, including Gauriganj, ask questions from Congress president to reply on the statement of MP CM about UP and Bihar youths. Kamalnath had commented that due to the migrants youths from UP and Bihar, the youths of MP are not getting jobs. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too had opposed this statement though his single MLA in MP is supporting the Congress government. The poster says," Sapa ke Ashirvaad se, Congress party ke Madhya Pradesh ke Mukhyamantri Shree Kamalnath dwara Uttar Pradesh ke logo ko rojgar se hatane par Congress adkshya Rahul Gandhi Jabab de( With the blessings of SP. Congress Madhya Pradesh CM Kamalnath saying to remove the people of UP from jobs, Congress president Rahul Gandhi should reply). The statement of Ms Irani comes on the day, when Rahul Gandhi too is expected to reach Amethi in the evening by a special chartered flight. Mr Gandhi will visit Salon, Parasdehpur, Gauriganj on Friday evening where the leader will be welcomed by the party workers and will have a night halt at Munshiganj guest house. Mr Gandhi will return back to New Delhi on Saturday. UNI