Modi Govt Was Authoritative, Justice Driven, Honest For 5 Yrs: Naqvi

Lucknow: Launching BJP's pre-poll programme ' Bharat ki maan ki baat, Modi ke sath', senior BJP leader and Union minister for minority welfare Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said Narendra Modi's five year rule was authoritative, justified and honesty driven.

Mr Naqvi launched the programme to apprise people about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and seek suggestions for the party's poll manifesto (Sankalp Patr) for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Before the poll dates are announced, BJP leaders will cover the entire country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by attending meetings and programmes to make people aware about the achievements of the governments and seek their suggestions for the Sankalp patr," he told reporters here.

Claiming that around 200 senior leaders of the party including Prime minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, union ministers, senior party leaders and state chief ministers are campaigning daily some where or the other in the country to apprise people about the party's achivements and their goal for the next tenure.

"The 2014 election was fought on the agenda to end corruption in the country and it has been achieved to very much extent. During our around five- year rule, we have given a government of authority, justice and honesty," he said while claiming that this is the first government of the country, which has presented its report card of five years and goals for the next five years.

The union minister claimed that the achievement in eradicating corruption could be assessed by the opposition unity against the Modi government. Talking about the suggestions for the Sankalp Patr of the party, he said all the suggestions given by the people are sent to the control room within 24 hours and it is placed before the committee headed by Union home minister Rajnath Singh immediately. UNI