Modi Govt Symbolifies Justice, Responsibility, Credibility: Naqvi

Prayagraj: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed on Monday that in 100 days of Modi 2.0, it has proved itself as a government of justice, responsibility and credibility.

Addressing the media here, Mr Naqvi said, ''We focused on 'hard work, performance and results' in 100 days of second term of Narendra Modi government.''

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has zero tolerance policy against terrorism and corruption, which has been reflected in recent events, he added.

After hammering on terrorism by surgical strike, action was taken against senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for corruption charges, he said, adding that corruption and terrorism were decaying the development in previous regimes. The Union Minister claimed that popularity, credibility and acceptance of the Prime Minister was increasing in the world. Mr Modi has managed to maintain good relationship with Islamic countries also, he pointed out, adding that several countries have honoured the Prime Minister with their highest civilian awards.

Mr Naqvi said nationalism and good governance is the priority of the Central government. With examples of abrogation of Article 370 and termination of Triple Talaq, he said the decisions were taken for public welfare and always got enormous support of public.

Highlighting the achievement of Modi government, Mr Naqvi said the BJP government ensured development of every sector of the society, without any discrimination.

He said the Ujjawal scheme, electrification and construction of toilets have changed the picture of rural India and benefited the masses, without any discrimination. UNI