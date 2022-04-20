Modi Govt Responsible For Declining Economy: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that BJP government at the Centre was responsible for the decline in the economy of the country.

Several frauds and scams in banking sector came to light recently. BJP has ruined the economic system of the country, which was a matter of concern, the SP chief pointed out.

He said after several efforts, the saffron party has finally acquired Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the secured funds of the Reserve Bank of India. He alleged that even Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not sure about the utilisation of this money.

The GST recovery was Rs 1.5 lakh crore short of the estimated amount, which clears that development rate will be low during July to September. He alleged that commoners have to face problems, due to the wrong policies of BJP.

The former UP CM said that industrial sector has been destroyed, due to GST and demonetisation. A large number of youth have lost their jobs and unemployment has become the biggest issue of this government, he added. UNI