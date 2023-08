New Delhi: Even after cutting its budget by a third, the Modi government is still allegedly obligated to pay Rs 6,366 crore to 18 states and union territories, according to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

He also spoke highly of MGNREGA, the Congress's 2005 flagship rural employment guarantee initiative.

To guarantee the "Right to Work" for billions of people, he stated, "on this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA."—Inputs from Agencies