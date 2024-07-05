Modi govt is weak, could fall in August: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Speaking at a function to mark 28 years of RJD, Prasad, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, urged party workers to prepare for this potential change.

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was "weak" and could "fall" as early as next month.

Prasad made the prediction at a function here, organised to mark 28 years of the party he had floated by splitting the Janata Dal.



The ailing septuagenarian, who spoke in a weak voice for less than 10 minutes, with younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by his side, said, “The Modi government is weak. It can fall any time. It can fall in August”.

He urged party workers to remain prepared for such an eventuality and draw strength from the fact that in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the RJD improved its tally as well as vote share compared with five years ago.



“We have also been, for quite some time, the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. And unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology,” Prasad said.



He made the remark at a time when most leaders of the NDA were at a BJP function where the newly inducted Union ministers from Bihar were felicitated.

—PTI