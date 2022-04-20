Modi Govt Implemented 'Antyodaya' Concept In True Sense: Rajnath

Lucknow: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture for sanitation workers by washing the feet of five sanitation workers during his Kumbh visit on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the act was in true sense uplifting the weaker section of society by giving them recognition for their work, which is true spirit of 'antodaya'.

"Can anyone imagine that Prime Minister of a country will wash the feet of sanitation workers with his own hands? This is in true sense serving the last man of the society with true dedication," Mr Singh said here on Monday while addressing a gathering here after handing over certificates to the beneficiaries of various government schemes. "No one had ever thought about these safai karamcharis who worked day in and day out to keep the Kumbh area clean. I read reaction of these people and they were so overwhelmed because they could not believe that Prime Minister has washed their feet," Union Minister said. He said that Modi government is working on the principles of Antodaya which means uplifting of the weakest section of the society. Mahatama Gandhi always advocated this principle and talked about Sarvodaya (service to all) through Antodaya.

Pointing out that the nation was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said, "He (Gandhi) had said the government should make policies, which will benefit the last strata of the society. The Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made such policies." The statement came the day BSP national president Mayawati attacked Modi saying whether his sin of non-performance will be washed away by taking a dip in the Sangam. She also called Modi's act of washinbg feet of safai karamcharis as drama.

"The policies framed by the Union Government find reflection of helping poor people. This is Antidaya in true sense because we are taking care of poor people by providing them houses and basic amenities like electricity, roads and health services," Singh, who is also local MP said. Elaborating on the achievements of the government he said in 55 months of Modi rule 1.35 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana were built while during UPA regime only 25 lakh houses for the poor were constructed. Free electricity connections have also been provided to the poor and village roads have been linked with state highways because this government is concerned about poor. Referring to the various welfare schemes of the Centre like free health care facility he said, "I know that if any member of a poor family falls ill, no one musters the courage to hospitalise that person. However, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has given much relief." Mr Singh also assured the audience that if any eligible person was left out of the ambit of any scheme, "they will be included in the list after proper review". UNI