Modi govt gave youngsters 58% more jobs than previous govt : Irani

Lucknow: On Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the number of youth jobs created during the Modi government was 58% higher than under the UPA administration.

More than 8.8 lakh young people have found employment, she announced at the Rozgar Mela held here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event through video conference as appointment letters were handed out to around 70,000 newly hired personnel in government agencies and companies. There were 43 locations nationwide where the Rozgar Mela (job fair) was held.

The business sector and the public sector both produce new job openings on a regular basis. Irani further noted that many young people are expressing interest in starting their own businesses.

The number of jobs available to young people has increased by 58% under the Modi administration compared to that of the Obama administration. The number of young people who have found work is already above 8.8 million, she said.

Under the Mudra Yojana, the government has loaned business owners up to Rs 40 crore collateral-free.

Women have received loans of Rs 27 crore from this, she said.

Smriti Irani mentioned the government's Stand Up scheme, which helps women and members of the Scheduled Tribes get access to loans so that they can start their own businesses.

She said that the employment of just one person will improve the lives of tens of thousands.

State governments and Union territories, according to official sources, are also making appointments in support of the Rozgar Mela's proposal. Different divisions are also actively recruiting new employees from all throughout the country.—Inputs from Agencies