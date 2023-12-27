    Menu
    India

    Modi govt declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) unlawful under UAPA

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Government's Firm Hand: MLJK-MA Banned for Anti-National Activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah Asserts Unity and Security Measures, Condemns Terrorist Support and Secessionist Intentions in the Region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    New Delhi: The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), which the Home Ministry alleged "has been involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir" and "supporting terrorist activities", was on Wednesday declared a banned organisation.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22sabke-liye-nyay%22-is-message-of-bharat-nyay-yatra-says-congress'-kc-venugopal 

    Announcing the ban on the MLJK-MA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government's "message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law".

    https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1739934894791544895?

    "The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," he wrote on 'X'.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :MLJK MA Ban UAPA Declaration Amit Shah Statement Jammu Kashmir Security Terrorist Support Secessionist Activities Islamic Rule Jammu Kashmir
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in