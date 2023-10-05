Modi government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from India: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India]: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country.

Shah posted a message on 'X', formerly Twitter, a few hours ago before attending the inauguration of the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' being hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here in the national capital.

"The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country. Will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by @NIA_India in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation," Amit Shah posted on 'X'.

The Home Minister will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' at 11 am at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

The conference is being held by the NIA to discuss various issues to deal with the menace of terrorism and prepare a road map in the fight against it in close coordination with other agencies and state forces concerned.

The conference is learnt to be attended by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of state police forces across the country and other concerned officers from different forces as well as other departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged in anti-terror projects.

Counter-terrorism issues from financing to inter-state, as well as, foreign links of gangsters with banned terror outfits like Khalistani entities are among the issues to be discussed in the conference which would be attended by different ranks of officers from Superintendent of Police to Director General.

The use of official and unofficial channels in financing terrorism, as well as, the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism financing would also be among the subject of discussion.

The establishment of mechanisms to share information and best practices between states is also among other issues to be discussed at the event.

In November, the NIA organised a two-day 'No Money For Terror' (NMFT) Ministerial Conference with the commitment of 93 participating countries and multilateral organisations to strengthen international cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorism financing.

In the conference, the chair had affirmed that terrorism and its financing, in all forms and manifestations, continues to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and that any acts of terrorism and its financing are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivations, whenever and by whomsoever committed, and called for listings and de-listings under these sanction regimes to be done in an objective manner, based on evidence and free from political considerations and duality of standards.

It was reaffirmed that the actions to counter terrorism and its financing should be collective and unified, without exceptions on any ground and recommitted to a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

It was also emphasized that the threat of terrorism and its financing is continuing, affecting a greater number of states across most regions, which contributes to undermining affected states, specifically their security, stability, governance, social and economic development. It is desirable that states enhance their efforts to proactively counter these threats, even before they emerge.

—ANI