Modi fulfilling Ambedkar's wishes: Nadda

New Delhi: On Friday, BJP president J P Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to realise Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of a prosperous and equitable society.

Nadda made these comments after he had paid tribute to the Constitution's architect on the occasion of his 125th birthday, noting that this year was the first time his birthday had been commemorated at the United Nations.

He explained that the government had designated five landmarks connected to Ambedkar as "Panchtirth" (five pilgrim sites) and invested in their upkeep to educate the public about the man and his work.—Inputs from Agencies