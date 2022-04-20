Modi Fulfilled Patel's Dream: BJP UP President

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Swatantra Dev Singh here on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working hard to fulfill dreams of first Deputy PM Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering here on Patel birth anniversary celebrations, Mr Singh said, Modi was putting sincere efforts for unity and integrity of country dreamed by Patel. Abrogation of section 370 from Jammu Kashmir have rectified mistakes of previous governments.

BJP UP president said that if Patel would had been the first Prime Minister of country, Kashmir issue would have sorted long ago. He said that India would have been a developed country till now and the whole picture would have prosperous.

Earlier, 'Run for unity' was organized on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and BJP workers leaders and other dignities participated in that run. UNI