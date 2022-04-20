Modi emotionally blackmails country: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) president Mayawati has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in 'emotional blackmail' of the people over the demonetisation of the high value currency notes. She said the PM has already failed to honour his poll promise of providing Rs 15 lakh to each voter of the country. Ms Mayawati had earlier described the Centre's move to demonetise high-value currency notes as an "economic emergency." "It is good that Modiji has left his family and village for the country but that does not mean that he would take immature decisions which are against the public interest and stick to them'', said Ms Mayawati adding "the decision of the NDA government has plunged the country in a crisis." She said in a statement here today that "Mr Modi should stop emotionally blackmailing the people who are facing hardships due to the move,". "Mr Modi had resorted to similar kind of emotional blackmail following the incidents of atrocities in Una in Gujarat and hadextended several assurances to the dalit community but nothing tangible happened thereafter'', alleged Mayawati. Alleging that the prime minister was insensitive to the plight of the people due to the ban on the old currency notes of high value she said," had Mr Modi been sensitive to the hardships being faced by the people he must have taken some measures to address to mitigate the woes of the common people''. The BSP leader had earlier described the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as an "imposition of an undeclared economic emergency" on the country by Mr Modi's government. Ms Mayawati alleged that the decision was aimed at "diverting the attention of the voters from the failures of the NDA government ahead of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjaband Uttarakhand Assembly polls". "Just before the Assembly elections in these states, Mr Modi realised the problem of black money. 90 per cent of the people areunhappy with this decision," she claimed. The former UP CM said the poor and farmers were badly hit by the demonetisation, adding that the decision was not in the interest of the people. Uttar Pradesh president of the Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav also criticised the move of the Centre to demonetise the high value currency notes citing the problems being faced by the people. "The common man is facing a lot of problems due to the decision. They have to stand in queues to get their own money. Businesses have come to a standstill and the people are hassled due to the chaos prevailing in the country," Mr Yadav said. Earlier in the day, the PM in Goa had said he had left his village and family for the sake of the country.