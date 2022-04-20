Modi Dominates Quad

Unbelievable but true to the core: “Our very own” NarendraBhai Modi is fully dominating QUAD, Group of 4 comprising United States, Australia, Japan and India. According to global observers, Quad is today’s “omnipotent, omniscient” calling all shots in the world today. In that, Modi is being globally seen by almost all countries as “most successful initiator, mobilise, influencer, inflictor in invecting the countries to abide by the real concept of global village wherein, all countries are integrally inter dependent on each other, most vital today for sheer existence. He says: “We have?convened to reaffirm our commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.?We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific --- add ‘the rest of the world to it .?We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic?values, and unconstrained by coercion.?We recall that our?joint?efforts?toward?this positive vision arose out of an international?tragedy,?the tsunami .?Today,?the global devastation wrought by COVID-19, the threat of climate change,?and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose.?...Together, we?commit to promoting?a free, open?rules-based order, rooted in?international law to advance?security and prosperity and counter threats to both?in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.?We support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and over flight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity”.“Our common goals require us to reckon with the most urgent of global challenges. Today, we pledge to respond to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, combat climate change, and address shared challenges, including in cyber space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, and humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief as well as maritime domains”, spontaneously comments Modi thereby evoking numerous countries be influenced by him, his commitments, his Quad, now all set to be century plus in terms of number of countries all of whom peaceful existence. Neutral, unlike others, Modi has a great role to play. Say insiders.