Modi Divides Even Electricity Into Hindu-Muslim: Akhilesh

Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to polarise voters on communal lines.

Addressing a gathering here, Akhilesh Yadav said it was sad that Modi had even "divided electricity into Hindu and Muslim".

Pitching for the Samajwadi Party in the seventh and final phase of polling on Wednesday, he said allegations that more electricity was given out during Muslim festivals and less during Hindu events were baseless.

"We have responded to such false propaganda by providing statistics," the Chief Minister said.

He again asked Modi to swear by the Ganga whether Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, gets 24x7 power supply or not. On Sunday, Modi remarked that when Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi went to the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Saturday, there was a 15-minute power cut. "I do not have to prove anything or swear by Ma Ganga. Lord Shiva has proved the point that there is no round-the-clock electricity in Kashi," Modi said. The Chief Minister on Monday asked the Prime Minister to tell the people of Varanasi what work he had done for the district. He urged the people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections.

He also pointed out how the huge crowds at last week's Varanasi road show had sent a message that people of Kashi and neighbouring areas were for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav asked the people not to trust Modi as he had "not fulfilled any of the promises he made in the 2014 Lok Sabha election".

He also came down heavily on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, calling her previous government in the state as "pattar waali sarkar". All that Mayawati did during her tenure was to make monuments and statues made of stone, he said.