Modi discusses bilateral initiatives with Singapore leaders

Singapore, Mar 29, 2015, (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Governor General of Canada. Image Courtesy: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Singapore leaders and conveyed his condolences while underlining the importance of taking forward the initiatives in India inspired by late Lee Kuan Yew. Modi, who arrived here this morning to attend the State Funeral Services of Lee who died at the age of 91, met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam today. "Apart from conveying condolences, they discussed the prospects that in tune with the vision of late Lee India and Singapore can work together further," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Syen Akbaruddin told reporters. "Prime Minster Modi said two of his own projects, namely the public housing and Swatch Bharat projects, were inspired by Lee Kuan Yew's own efforts in Singapore," Akbaruddin said, adding that PM wished that India and Singapore can cooperate on these projects.