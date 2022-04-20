Modi Cannot Respect Others' Sisters, Wives: Mayawati

Lucknow: In a scathing personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP President Mayawati on Monday said he cannot be expected to respect others sisters and wives as he had abandoned his own wife for political gains.

Mayawati's attack on the Prime Minister comes as the Lok Sabha elections enter the final phase where electoral battles are being fiercely contested, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister is in the fray from Varanasi where polling is to be held in the last phase on May 19.

"Mujhe toh yeh bhi maloom chala hai ke BJP mein, khas kar vivahit mahilayen, apne aadmiyon ko Shri Modi ke nazdeek jate dekh kar yeh soch kar bhi kafi zyada ghabrati rehti hain ke kahin yeh Modi apni aurat ki tarah humein bhi apne pati se alag na karwa de." (I have come to know that in BJP married women get nervous when their husbands go near Modi fearing that, like him, their husbands may also leave them), said Mayawati.

She further said that if the Prime Minister could leave his wife for political gains, how he could be expected to ensure justice for mothers and sisters in the country

In an interview given to a news agency, Mayawati accused Modi of playing dirty politics on the Alwar rape case and said that he was silent till she spoke on it. He wanted to benefit by it in the election season which is shameful, she said.

The attack comes a day after Modi, during election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria on Sunday, accused Mayawati of shedding crocodile tears over the Alwar rape case and not withdrawing support to the Rajasthan government.

She said the PM's show of sympathy for Dalits rang hollow as he would have acted against those responsible for Dalit atrocities like in Una in Gujarat and against people responsible for the death of Rohith Vemula in Hyderabad.

"Why did he not seek the resignation of the Chief Ministers in these states?" she asked.

Mayawati said Modi had been cleverly trying to break the SP-BSP alliance. She said that earlier he always addressed her as 'Behenji' but when he realized that the SP-BSP alliance was not falling apart, he started addressing her as 'bua'.

"The 'sanskari' people in the country address me as 'Behenji'. Even my parents address me as 'Behenji' and so does Akhilesh Yadav," she pointed out. IANS