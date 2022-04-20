Modi calls for closer links between India and ASEAN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is of prime importance for us to improve physical, economic, societal, digital, financial and maritime connections between India and ASEAN.

``We've come closer in these sectors in the last couple of years and I believe this summit will go further to bridge gaps,' he said.

The Prime Minister said that strategic Partnership of India and ASEAN is based on shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage.

``ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. There are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific',' he said while addressing the 17th ASEAN-India Summit being held in virtual format.

Prime Minister Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, co-chairs the 17th ASEAN-India Summit. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States are participating in the Summit that is being held online.

