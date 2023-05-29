Modi Brought Alive Concept Of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday that for the first time in nine years under the Modi government, facilities and benefits were extended to all without discrimination.

"We brought alive the concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' in the true sense of the term and people received benefits of government schemes without any bias. During the pandemic, the government gave medicines and vaccines without differentiating between caste or religion or even asking one's identity. The benefits of 'Har Ghar Nal', 'Ujjwala' and free ration are for all without any discrimination," he said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a Press conference along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri where both the leaders listed the achievements of the Modi government in the past nine years and also the work done by the BJP-ruled state.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that health services were being made available to all under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana which was unprecedented in itself. Nearly 37 crore people in the country have benefitted from this, he said. "Through the Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers are now directly getting the benefits in their bank accounts. Street vendors are also among the beneficiaries," he said.

He further said that India had grown to be a world leader where economy is concerned.

"This is a new Bharat that has come alive under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We are the fifth largest economy in the world," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had created an environment conducive to industrial and infrastructure growth in areas related to highways, expressways, railways, public transport and waterways.

"The 'One District One Product' scheme has proved to be a game changer for the economy in UP," he said.

The chief minister said that the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, makeover in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mathura and the hosting of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have instilled a sense of pride in every Indian. He further said, "In the past nine years, we have seen India transform into a global leader. World leaders are breaking protocols to show their respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as was seen recently in by the heads of Papua Guinea and Australia."

Yogi Adityanath said that in the past nine years, India had managed to secure our borders, crush terrorism and Naxalism. He added that India was moving towards a new era which was reminiscent of Ram Rajya. —IANS