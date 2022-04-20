Modi Announces Lucky Draw Schemes For Digital Payments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced lucky draw schemes for people who use digital payment methods including e-banking, mobile banking and e-wallets.





In his monthly radio address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi on the occasion of Christmas said 15,000 people who use digital payment modes will be given a reward of Rs 1,000 each by a lucky draw. This amount will be transferred to their accounts.





"This scheme will last for 100 days (from Sunday). As such lakhs of people will get crores of rupees," Modi said.





The Prime Minister said there will be one big draw every week with winning price in lakhs.





"On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti -- April 14 2017 -- we will be conducting a bumper draw in which the winning price will be in crores."





