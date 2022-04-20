Modi a tyrant who has caused havoc: Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a harsh criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday called him "a tyrant" who has caused havoc in every house to satisfy his ego.





Owaisi said the revolution which Modi was dreaming to bring about with the November 8 demonetization would never come as it had pushed people into distress.









Stating that in one stroke the Prime Minister virtually destroyed the livelihood of the poor and deprived sections, the MP said he should remember that those standing in queues at banks and ATMs today will stand in queues on the polling day to vote him out.





"You are in power today but tomorrow you will not be there. Many Prime Ministers came and left. You will also go," Owaisi told a public meeting here.





Thousands attended the meeting at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headquarters to mark 'Milad-un-Nabi'. The meeting, which began Sunday night, continued till the early hours of Monday.





Speaking in Urdu and liberally using Hyderabadi idioms, Owaisi ridiculed Modi for stating that he was a 'fakir'.





"Will a fakir wear Rs 15 lakh suit? What kind of fakir you are who wears new clothes and new shawl with new style every day, who wants to inconvenience the poor for 50 days and who is not worried over the loss of 120 lives. You are not fakir, you are zalim (tyrant)," thundered Owaisi.





Owaisi said it would take one year and not 50 days for the post-note ban situation to return to normal.





He pointed out that economic experts have projected a loss of three percent GDP or Rs 4 lakh crore due to demonetization.





Stating that Rs.12.5 lakh crore in Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes were deposited in banks till November 30, he asked if this was black money.





He said Modi caused distress to every family at a time when there were good rains after two years and the marriage season had just started.





He claimed that Rs 3.5 lakh crore were deposited in bank accounts between September 15 and 30 while the average deposits for the two weeks was Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "Whose money is this?" he asked.





The MP said Modi failed on all fronts including his promise to control price rise and bring back black money to the country in 100 days.





"He sometimes laughs, sometimes cries. He doesn't know what he is doing. He says there is threat to his life. We only pray that he live for 150 years," the AIMIM chief said.





Owaisi said the crisis offer an opportunity to Muslims to show their Islamic character and help the poor and the needy.





He urged people to ensure that no one in their neighborhood, irrespective of his religion or caste, goes hungry.





He said while everybody was facing great difficulty, it was the duty of Muslims to have empathy towards fellow human beings and share with them whatever little they have. —IANS