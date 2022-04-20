Modi's Varanasi Sojourn: City Turns Into Fortress; BJP Membership Drive To Be Launched

Varanasi: Elaborate security has been made and eventually the temple city has turned into a fortress, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's short visit to his parliamentary constituency on July 6.

The roads and the roundabouts from where the cavalcade of the PM will pass have been decorated saffron.

Mr Modi will launch BJP's membership drive from the temple city on Saturday, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and unveil 178- feet bronze statue of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at LBS international airport.

Mr Modi will also inaugurate the plantation drive in his parliamentary constituency.

Due to Mr Modi's visit, first time in his constituency after taking oath of the PM for the second term just for around three hours, security has been spruced up. Several companies of central forces along with commandoes have been deployed to strengthen the security cover of the PM.

After welcoming the Prime Minister, UP Governor Ram Naik would accompany him in all official functions.

Shastri's statue has been made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, who was instrumental in the making of the worlds highest Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel in Gujarat.

Later, Mr Modi will launch plantation drive along Panchkoshi route at Anand Kakan navgarh Vatika. Around 10,000 students will join the PM in the plantation drive. The authorities have targetted to plant around 27 lakh saplings in the parliamentary constituency of the PM in this monsoon season.

Later, Prime Minister will launch the BJP membership drive at Deen Dayal Hastakal Sankul at Baralalpur, where party working president J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, other senior party leaders and around 25,000 party workers will be present.

Mr Modi will give membership of the party to five people of different communities and castes. The party is slated to add around 50 lakh new party members to the present 1.13 crore in UP during the fresh membership drive, which will continue for a month.

BJP national secretary Arun Singh, who is camping here for the membership drive, said this time the new members can be enrolled both online and offline

The party has fixed a strategy to enroll at least 50 new members in a booth in the state. Mr Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank voters for imposing faith in his government. UNI