Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): P Modi's TMC-Man Personified Again Meticulously, Willingly, Spontaneously Defying All Functional Protocol Of Opposition: Dinesh Trivedi. He Repeatedly Reiterated During His Reactions To The Balasore Rail Accident In Friday That He --- A TMC-Rep In The Then Central Council Of Ministers As Central Rail Minister --- Just Did Not Want To Drag In The PM's Name In Any Way In Matters Relating To The Devastating, Worst-In-Last-20-Years-In-The-Whole-World Train Accident. He Wanted To Keep Modi's Name Out Of All Controversies Because He Is Fully Aware Of How 100% Serious He Is In His Every Work. The Balasore Rail Mishap Has Nothing To Do With Him In Any Way. Duly, The Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Has Already Taken Responsibility For It...So? Dinesh Trivedi's Defence Of Modi Is Being Abundantly Appreciated By The Astute Observers. They Unabashedly Admit, Dinesh Trivedi Is Keenly Awaited To Join The BJP Since Long Many Years. He Is Keenly Awaited To Be "Unified With His Fellow Gujarati Brethern Including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Etc". Till That Happens In Reality, He Continues To Be "Modi's TMC-Man Reportedly Disallowing Mamata Banerjee To Be 'Peaceful' + 'WorryFree' + 'GarrulousFree' + 'Helter-SkelterFree' + 'HackneyedFree' Keeping Her On Tenterhooks All The Time".