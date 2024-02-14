    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Modi's Prema Bhaav

    Soumitra Bose
    February14/ 2024
    Modi's 'Prema...' Bhaav: Mananiya Narendra Modi's 'adroit', 'astute', 'perfect' "Prema Bhaav" has 'bowled' all including 'never-100%-OK' MPs, known for their constant inquisitiveness on all issues whether fully explained before hand or not. But they too were --- and, so, even now --- fully bowled when "ModiJi" hosted lunch for "few MPs" at the Parliament House situated MPs' Canteen and the "run-of-the-mill lunch" included Lok Sabha's "relentless", "irrepressible" MP Premachandran that too of the prominent Left party Revolutionery Socialist Party or RSP, inherent / integral part of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, known for fiercely opposing Modi's BJP. As visible in the pic along side, Modi in his typical "leadership, patriarchal" gesture, Premachandran fully attentively glued to him...A rarest of rare sight indeed, unabashedly admit Parliament insiders. The Modi-magic surely effected --- not, "affected" --- "rasamay" Premachandran. ...That's Modi's "Prema Bhaav", admit innumerable many in the August premises.

    —Soumitra Bose

