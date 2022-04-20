Modi's post during Covid most retweeted one in politics: Twitter

New Delhi: The tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the Covid-19 pandemic was the 'Most Retweeted Tweet in Politics' on Twitter, the company announced on Tuesday.

In his address to the nation, Modi urged the citizens to switch off all lights for nine minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights on April 5.

In business, the most retweeted tweet was from Ratan Tata who pledged support to communities affected by COVID-19.

The top industrialist announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore on behalf of the company towards protecting and empowering communities affected by the pandemic.

The initiative was widely appreciated and served as a reminder to every Indian to stay united in the fight against COVID-19.

"Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year," said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

This year also brought a sense of gratitude for the frontline workers on the micro-blogging platform.

Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 per cent globally, with a particular recognition of doctors and teachers.

Beyond #Covid19, fans paid tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and his career, and denounced the alleged rape of a young Dalit woman in #Hathras.

"In 2021, while the nation bounces back, we hope to continue giving everyone a voice and provide a service to stay virtually engaged with what's happening in the country and the world," Maheshwari added.

Unsurprisingly, the most tweeted current affairs hashtag this year was #Covid19.

People used the hashtag to seek reliable information, connect with healthcare experts and agencies, and follow what was happening in real-time.

Actor Vijay's selfie with his fans in Neyveli in February was the most retweet tweet that celebrated the strong connection Tamil stars have with their community on Twitter.

–IANS