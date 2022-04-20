Modi's legacy a black stain on BJP, country's secularism: Mayawati

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legacy is a black stain on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and country's secularism.

Ms Mayawati's remarks come a day after Mr Modi said he was the CM of Gujarat for more than the combined terms of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

In a statement, the BSP chief said, "PM Narendra Modi was indeed the CM of Gujarat for a longer time than I was the CM of Uttar Pradesh. His legacy is a black stain on BJP and country's secularism, while in our government, Uttar Pradesh was free of riots and anarchy."

Ms Mayawati said, "PM doesn't hesitate from calling BSP, 'Behenji ki Sampatti Party.' Whatever the national president of BSP has, it has been given by well-wishers and the society, and nothing is hidden from the government."

"PM was trying to take mileage on the name of poor in the elections to get caste benefit," she said, adding that that Mr Modi is not a backward from birth and he gave his community the backward status when he was CM of Gujarat.

'PM Modi and BJP is totally against the Dalits and no one has any faith on them,' she said.

On Tuesday, Ms Mayawati hit out at the Prime Minister and called his government a "sinking ship". She also said the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is deserting the ruling party.

"PM Modi's government is a sinking ship. The proof of this is that even the RSS has abandoned it," Ms Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Owing to public anger over non-fulfillment of poll-promises, RSS workers are not seen campaigning for the BJP anywhere. Because of this, PM Modi is nervous," she added.

"A pure PM who can run the country in accordance with welfare spirit of Constitution is needed," Mayawati said in a series of tweets. Mayawati's sharp words come a day after her vitriolic attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of "dramebaazi (playacting) with his love for Dalits" and also taunting him on his wife.

Her comments invited a strong reaction from BJP, which said 'she is unfit for public life'.