Modi's 'Hard Line Stance' Pushing India Into War: Chinese Daily

Beijing: By adopting a "hard line stance" towards China, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing his country into war and "gambling" with the destiny of its people, a Chinese daily said.

An editorial in the state-run Global Times said Modi should be aware of the "overwhelming" strength of the People's Liberation Army which is capable of "annihilating" Indian troops in Doklam.

The tone of the Chinese government and its media have become shriller over the past few days, with its Defence Ministry telling India not to test its patience.

India's response has been measured, always calling for dialogue to solve the crisis in Sikkim sector.

The editorial said India had challenged a country which was far more superior in strength.

"It is a war with an obvious result," the editorial pronounced.

It said India's recklessness had "shocked" the Chinese.