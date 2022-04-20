Nadia (The Hawk): Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Foreign minister of Bangladesh along with his health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque received the consignments of Moderna from US and Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday and Saturday midnight.

Earl Mille, the US Envoy to Bangladesh handed over 2.5 million doses of the US's Moderna vaccine to Momen following the COVAX framework. Washington will further distribute 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVAX partner countries.

Speaking to reporters, US Ambassador Earl Miller said, "This is a gift, at no cost, from the American people. We share these vaccines with the singular objective of saving lives. Because it is the right thing to do. It is what Americans do in times of need. When we have the capacity, we have the will, and we step up and we deliver."

The United States has extended aid worth $84 million to support Bangladesh fight curb the spread of virus outbreak.





While speaking the Press meet on Saturday, health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque said, "Serum Institute of India will most likely start supplying AstraZeneca vaccines in August." About 15 lakh Bangladeshi who got inoculated by the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines sent by India are direly waiting for the second dose.





Prior to Saturday, Bangladesh received 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China as gift in May and June. The Directorate General of Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorisation of eight types of covid-19 vaccines which are from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, CoronaVac, Pfizer, Sputnik V and Covishield.



