Modern lyrics not up to the mark: Annu Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor, who entertains listeners via radio show "Suhaana Safar", says the lyrics of modern day songs are "not upto the mark" and certain songs only contain "rhyming and nothing else". "The lyrical value of the modern day songs is very limited and is not upto the mark. There are songs with only rhyming and nothing else," Annu told IANS. Annu's show on 92.7 BIG FM has gained a lot of popularity in Delhi and Mumbai. It features interesting stories and facts from the film era gone by along with insights into the professional and personal lives of actors from the glorious past interspersed with retro songs from the time. Talking about the change in the industry over the years, he said: "Change is taking place every moment, but it is not necessary that every change is a progress. Different ways of using music, different kinds of compositions have come up -- incidentally, the compositions don't leave a long lasting impact on the listener -- this change I have noticed." The 59-year-old actor's political satire "Jai Ho! Democracy" hit the screens on Friday. The film, which is written and directed by Annu's brother Ranjit Kapoor, is a dark comic satire on Indian politics and takes a dig at the existing social and political morass the country is staring at currently. It does not feature any musical track. The film also features ace theatre artists like Om Puri, Satish Kaushik, Adil Hussain and Seema Biswas. ANI