Modern Brides Prefer Property Over Jewellery, Believes Richa

Panaji: Donning deep red lehenga with no jewellery, actress Richa Chadha looked like a bride from the 1950s, thanks to Mayyur R Girotra's creation that is a part of his new collection based on destination wedding. She feels modern brides would like to invest in property instead of jewellery. Donning deep red lehenga with a heavily sequined hem, and a backless glittering choli with a dupatta, Richa looked no less than a bride. While the actress sported a vintage-inspired hairdo, she wasn't decked up in heavy jewellery. "No, there is no jewellery (to go with the bridal wear). Not that we wanted to highlight the outfit. It's not required. You have to be comfortable and it has to be fun. She has a good hairdo and the right make-up. You don't have to look like a Christmas tree. Wearing jewellery has become less. It has become 30 percent now," Girotra told reporters after his show at the Gionee India Beach Fashion Week 2015 (GIBFW) at The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort Goa on Friday. He believes brides can simply flaunt their jawline and neck, instead of covering them up with metals or other heavy decorative pieces. And Richa agreed with him. "As a modern bride, I am sure she will invest her money in a property rather than jewellery," she said. Asked if that's her personal choice as well? She said: "You never know." While she wore the last and the most special piece, other models also looked like brides. "The whole collection is focused on destination wedding, destination bride, cocktail and reception. We have done a whole package... whatever they have to wear like for a cocktail dinner or reception. So there are funky lehengas that can be worn again. Gone are the days when they used to wear lehengas that weighed around 10 kilos for their wedding and other functions. These look heavy, but are light weight," the designer said about the collection that had pieces made of raw silk and net with zardozi work. Menswear was equally appealing. It had shirt-kurtas, black-and-white sherwanis, bandhgalas and glittering embroidered black sherwanis. "I also did a lot of jackets, ankle length cigarette pants, old world charm saris with big motifs...the inspiration was from the 1950s. Even the music was retro. The songs were mostly from 'Bombay Velvet'," he said about the show that was delayed by over an hour. Referring to the Zombie-themed Indian wedding concept presented by designer Lalit Dalmia, Girotra told IANS: "The show before mine had a very sharp make-up... black eyes, so, to remove that and to get into our look it took time and I did not want to ruin the look. It was uncomfortable for the audience, but when they saw the end product, they were happy." Among the audience was also "Issaq" fame actress Amyra Dastur, who enjoyed the show thoroughly.