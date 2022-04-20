Moderate To Heavy Snowfall In Parts Of HP

Shimla: Setting early winter condition in the state many places in Kinnuar and Shimla recorded

moderate to heavy snowfall forcing Kinnuar district administration to close down educational institutes on Wednesday. Kalpa in Kinnuar had 32 cm snowfall and district headquarter Recong-Peo 20 cm and Pooh 12 cm, Sangla, Chhitkul, Nako got one to two feet high snowfall.

District spokesman told UNI that all Schools and educational institute close down in Pooh and Sangla subdivision due to heavy snowfall. Vehicular traffic is off between Recong-Peo-Pooh and Sangla valley in Kinnuar district and power and water supply also affected. In Shimla district Khadrala received 30 cm snowfall, Kharapather got seven cm snowfall, Narkanda five cm and Hatu peak 15 cm snowfall. Tourist resort Kufri and Fagu got snow flakes. Hindustan -Tibet road is open for vehicular traffic in the Shimla and Kinnuar district. The vehicular traffic snapped to Dodra-Kawar subdivision in Shimla district after heavy snowfall on the Chanshal pass. Chudhar in Shimla and Haripurdhar in Sirmaur got moderate to heavy snowfall. Wangtoo recorded 28 mm rainfall in Kinnuar, Sarahan in Sirmaur had 25 mm , Rajgarh 20 mm, Rohru, Rampur in Shimla & Solan-18 mm each, Sangrah in Sirmaur -16, mm. Theog & Kufri recorded 12 mm rainfall each, Nahan-in Sirmaur 11 mnn, Mashobra in Shimla Banjar in Kullu 10 mm each, Shimla nine mm, Jatton Barrage in Sirmaur eight mm, Karsog in Mandi & Jubbal-seven mm each, Jubbar Hatti in Shimla, Jhandutta in Bilaspur & Kasauli in Solan -5 mm each. UNI