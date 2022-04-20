Moderate quake hits Turkey, 7 dead

Ankara: At least seven people were killed while five others sustained injuries after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's eastern border province of Van, local media reported on Sunday.

The epicenter of the quake was located in Iran, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed.

"As a result of the earthquake in Iran, seven people, including three children, died in the Van province. Five people were injured. There are still people buried under the rubble", a local TV channel quoted the minister as saying.

—UNI